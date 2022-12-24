IPL participant public sale: English cricketer Sam Curran turns into most costly purchase ever





English cricketer Sam Curran has become the most expensive auction buy in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) – after being sold to the Punjab Kings for 18.5 crore rupees ($2.22 million).

Friday’s auction, which took place in the Indian city of Kochi, saw multiple records broken – with English and Australian cricketers being the main beneficiaries.

Six franchises made a bid for the 24-year-old Curran before the Punjab Kings’ record-breaking fee.

Responding to the news, Curran tweeted: “Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it.”

He previously played for the Punjab Kings in the 2017 IPL season under the team’s former name, Kings XI Punjab.

Other big auction buys included Australian cricketer Cameron Green, who joined the Mumbai Indians franchise for 17.5 crore (approximately $2.1 million) and England…