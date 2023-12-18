IPL public sale 2024: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Harry Brook prone to entice bids

Chennai Super Kings won the IPL for a fifth time in 2023

Roll up! Roll up!

The world’s best male cricketers will go under the hammer on Tuesday as teams finalise their squads for the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Millions of rupees will be spent with players set to earn huge sums.

Here’s what you should look out for at the auction.

Which England players are available?

Phil Salt (left) and Harry Brook (right) led England to a dramatic victory against West Indies on Saturday

There are 24 England internationals or other domestic English players among more than 300 who will be up for grabs in Dubai.

One of them is batter Harry Brook, who was signed for £1.35m by Sunrisers Hyderabad last year but was released after a disappointing campaign.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid, also released by Sunrisers, is on the auction list, as is all-rounder Chris Woakes after he skipped the 2023 edition.

Opener Phil Salt made a timely century in the third T20 against West Indies on Saturday and is looking for a…