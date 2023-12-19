IPL public sale: Mitchell Starc turns into most costly participant at Indian Premier League

Australia bowler Mitchell Starc became the most expensive signing in Indian Premier League history when he was bought for 24.75 crore Indian rupees (£2.3m) by Kolkata Knight Riders.
The bid for Starc broke the record set earlier in Tuesday’s auction when Pat Cummins was sold for 20.5 cr (£1.9m).
That fee beat the 18.15 cr (£1.85m) paid for England’s Sam Curran in 2022.
Elsewhere, England bowler Chris Woakes was sold to Punjab Kings and team-mate Harry Brook went to Delhi Capitals.
Woakes cost 4.2 cr (£400,000) and Brook 4 cr (£380,000) – a drop from the £1.35m fee paid for him last year.
New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was signed for 14 cr (£1.3m) by Chennai Super Kings, who also picked up Mitchell’s Black Caps’ team-mate Rachin Ravindra.
Ravindra went for 1.8 cr (£170,000) after his breakout performance at the 50-over World Cup this…