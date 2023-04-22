IPL: Sam Curran evokes Punjab Kings to win over Mumbai Indians

Liam Livingstone celebrating his wicket of Rohit Sharma


Liam Livingstone took the crucial wicket of Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma for 44
Indian Premier League, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Punjab Kings 214-8 (20 overs): S Curran 55 (29), Bhatia 41 (28)
Mumbai Indians 201-6 (20 overs): Green 67 (43), S Yadav 57 (26); Arshdeep 4-29
Punjab Kings win by 13 runs
Scorecard. Table.

England all-rounder Sam Curran starred as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Curran smashed 55 off just 29 balls before falling to England team-mate Jofra Archer as Punjab reached 214-8.

Fast bowler Archer ended with figures of 1-42 on his return after four games out with an elbow injury.

Mumbai Indians could only reach 201-6 in reply, with Arshdeep Singh taking 4-19 and another England star Liam Livingstone taking 1-23.

Punjab’s innings was stalling at 105-5 after 15 overs but they went on to smash 109 runs off the next six, including Curran’s spritely half-century and 41 from just 28 balls by Harpreet Singh Bhatia.

Despite losing…



