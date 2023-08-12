IRA Capital Launches Flagship $500 Million Healthcare Real Estate Fund – Press Release

IRVINE, Calif., Aug, 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IRA Capital (“IRA”), a leading Southern-California based private equity firm, has announced the launch of IRA Healthcare Real Estate Fund, L.P. (the “Fund”) – a $500 Million closed-end fund focused on the acquisition of medical properties and senior housing assets across the United States.

IRA will be leveraging its compelling track record in healthcare real estate, which has averaged a net 48% annualized return and a net 1.7x equity multiple to its investors. IRA has been among the most active healthcare real estate investors in the United States. The firm has demonstrated its ability to execute at scale over the past 13 years, having exited numerous investments to some of the largest institutions and public REITS. IRA sold a 19-property portfolio for approximately $300 Million to Welltower REIT in January 2020 and another 29-property portfolio for approximately $620 Million to Nuveen Real Estate in August 2021.

Having built one of the most reputable privately held healthcare real estate platforms in the country, IRA has established extensive relationships with health systems and medical providers. The firm has successfully utilized its relationships to source attractive opportunities and aggregate best-in-class assets. “Our firm’s expertise and exceptional track record in this niche asset class combined with strong secular trends uniquely positions us to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for the Fund” says Amer Kasm, co-founder at IRA Capital.

The Fund will focus on the acquisition, development, and financing of well-located healthcare assets in high barrier-to-entry and supply-constrained markets. IRA’s principals will be co-investing alongside existing and new investors. The offering will be open to domestic and foreign endowments, pension funds, insurance companies, family offices, fund of funds, registered investment advisors, and other qualified high net-worth investors. Investors will…