Iran drops one other key demand as prospects for revived nuclear deal enhance





Iran had previously demanded that as a condition of re-entering the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the International Atomic Energy Agency had to close its investigation of undeclared nuclear material found at Iranian sites in 2019. But Iran has now dropped that demand, the senior administration official said on Tuesday.

The official said that “reports that we have accepted or are considering new concessions to Iran as part of reentering the 2015 nuclear deal are categorically false. It is Iran that has made concessions on critical issues.”

Reuters first reported the development.

As CNN reported last week, Iran has also officially dropped its longtime demand that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps be removed from the State Department’s list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations. The Iranians also dropped demands related to delisting several companies tied to the IRGC, CNN reported. The Trump administration designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization in 2019…