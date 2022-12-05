Iran morality police: Is that this the top for the regime’s infamous pressure?

Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in CNN’s Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region’s biggest stories. Sign up here.





CNN

—



An Iranian official’s comment signaling that the country’s notorious morality police had been shut down has raised more questions than answers.

Hasty clarifications by state media that sought to rebut the official’s comment quickly followed, along with pushback on social media by activists denying the so-called victory and even denouncing it as a “PR stunt” by the Iranian regime to silence protesters.

Experts warned about embracing pledges of either the abolition of the morality police or of the hijab law it seeks to enforce, noting that often regimes will make empty promises to citizens in desperate bids to quell unrest.

During a religious conference on…