Iran nuclear deal: Last textual content to revive settlement is prepared, says EU’s Josep Borrell

“What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it’s now in a final text. However, behind every technical issue and every paragraph lies a political decision that needs to be taken in the capitals. If these answers are positive, then we can sign this deal,” Borrell tweeted.

Iran and the US are indirectly negotiating an EU proposal recently put forward by Borrell presenting a framework on the return to the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

A State Department spokesperson told CNN that the US “stand ready to quickly conclude a deal on the basis of the EU’s proposals.”

“As the EU said two weeks ago, the text they tabled then is the best and only basis on which to reach a deal. Over the past few days, the EU Coordinator engaged in further consultations to help clarify and fine tune any remaining questions regarding that text. Those consultations were completed today and we’ll now await the EU’s next steps,” the spokesperson said.