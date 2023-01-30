Iran plant: Israel was behind drone assaults, US media report





US officials believe drone attacks at a military plant in Iran’s central city of Isfahan were carried out by Israel, according to US media reports.

Tehran said on Sunday that drones had attacked the plant in Isfahan late the previous evening, calling the operation “unsuccessful.”

The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported that Israel was behind the attacks, citing US officials and people familiar with the operation. The New York Times cited senior intelligence officials who were familiar with the dialogue between Israel and the United States about the incident. None of the officials were named.

CNN has not independently confirmed that information. A US Department of Defense spokesperson told CNN that the US has not conducted strikes or operations inside Iran.

“We’ve seen the press reports, but can confirm that no US military forces…