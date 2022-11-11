Iran protests: Archer joins different athletes in displaying help for protests





CNN

—



Iranian archer Parmida Ghasemi demonstrated her support for anti-government protests by removing her hijab during an awards ceremony in Tehran, a video shared to social media on Thursday shows.

In the video, Ghasemi lets her headscarf fall off as she stands on a podium along with other athletes. One girl standing next to her attempts to put it back on, but Parmida lets it hang off. People in the audience, who are not seen in the video, are heard clapping and cheering the action.

Ghasemi is not the first Iranian athlete to express solidarity with protestors.

Videos obtained by CNN show Iranian athlete Saeed Piramoon from the national beach soccer team making a hair-cutting gesture after scoring a goal against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai earlier this week, a symbol that has been popular in demonstrations.

Last month, Iranian climber Elnaz…