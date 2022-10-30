Iran protests: Clashes escape between college students and safety forces throughout Iran, rights teams say





CNN

—



Violent clashes broke out between security forces and student protesters at university campuses across Iran on Sunday, according to activist and human rights groups in the country.

Students continued to protest in large numbers at some of the country’s main universities despite a warning from the head of the country’s Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami that Saturday was to be the last day of protest.

In a video obtained by CNN via the pro-reform activist outlet Iran Wire, two uniformed officers can be seen in what appears to be an attempt to arrest a protester. The video is said to be recorded at Sanandaj Technical College in northwestern Iran.

In the capital Tehran, activist groups claimed clashes broke out between protesters, members of the Basij militia and police officers in plain clothes at Azad University but CNN cannot independently verify whether those in…