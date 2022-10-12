Iran protests: College students are being taken to psychiatric establishments





CNN

—



As women burn headscarves and cut off their hair in nationwide protests, an Iranian official on Tuesday said that school students participating in street protests are being detained and taken to mental health institutions.

In an interview with an independent reformist Iranian newspaper, Iran’s Education Minister Yousef Nouri confirmed that some school students have indeed been detained and referred to what he called “psychological institutions.”

The establishments holding the students, he said, are meant to reform and reeducate the students to prevent “anti-social” behavior.

“It is possible these students have become ‘anti-social characters’ and we want to reform them,” he told the Shargh newspaper, adding that the students “can return to class after they’ve been reformed.”

Nearly a month ago, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died…