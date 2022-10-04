Iran protests: Safety forces beat, shot and detained college students of elite Tehran college as crackdown on protests escalates





CNN

—



When Farid’s friend called crying for help on Sunday, he jumped on his bike and quickly rode to Tehran’s Sharif University.

“Please come save us. We are stuck here. They are shooting at us,” his friend said.

Scenes of violence and “savagery” met him when he arrived at the campus of the elite university, he said, where hundreds of students had been trapped in the parking lot by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to videos CNN verified from social media.

“They had guns, they had paintball guns, they had batons,” said Farid, whose name has been changed for his safety.

“They were using gases… [that are] banned internationally… it was a war zone… there was blood everywhere.”

In one video posted to social media from the scene, police can be seen detaining people and carrying them on motorbikes. In another, loud…