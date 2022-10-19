Iran protests: The medical doctors risking all of it to deal with the injured





CNN

—



Arash says he has grown adept at spotting undercover Iranian law enforcement officers.

The doctor says they often visit the emergency room of the public hospital where he works as a general practitioner to search for people injured in the protests that have swept the country since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police after being accused of violating Iran’s conservative dress code.

Arash, 30, does his best to thwart the undercover officers, providing fake names for the people he is treating or sometimes flat out refusing to help.

He is among the Iranian doctors and medics who are putting their own freedom – and possibly, their lives – at risk by helping the protesters, either by treating them on the front lines of the demonstrations or covering up the nature of their injuries when they seek treatment in public hospitals.

…