Iran: Second recognized execution associated to protests carried out





CNN

—



Iran has executed a second man allegedly involved in the nationwide anti-government protest movement after he was convicted of fatally stabbing two security officials last month, Mizan Online, a news agency affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, and the semi-official Tasmin news agency reported on Monday.

Mizan Online named the man as Majidreza Rahnavard. He was convicted of “waging war against God” for reportedly killing two members of the Basij paramilitary force, and injuring four others on November 17, the outlet said. The charge of “waging war against God” carries the death penalty under the theocracy of the Islamic Republic since 1979.

Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution in the northeastern city of Mashhad early Monday morning, it said.

He is the second known person to be executed in connection to the 2022 protests. His death comes less than a week…