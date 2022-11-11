Iran shouldn’t be allowed to play at World Cup, says former FIFA President Sepp Blatter





CNN

—



Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter thinks Iran should be barred from the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, a Swiss paper and online news website quoted him as saying Friday.

The comments come amid nationwide protests that have gripped Iran for weeks, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody of the morality police.

Swiss outlet ‘Blick’ showed a video of the former FIFA President at a talk at its publisher’s headquarters on Thursday.

Blatter was asked by a reporter: “If you were still FIFA president today would you let Iran – which is currently killing young women in the streets, which is sending weapons to Russia to attack Ukraine – play in the World Cup?”

“No,” Blatter responded, adding that he believes the current FIFA President Gianni Infantino lacks courage to take a clear stance on Iran.

…