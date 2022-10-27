Iran ‘terror assault’: 15 killed, 40 injured – state information





At least 15 people were killed and 40 others were injured Wednesday in a “terrorist attack” at the Shahcheragh Shrine in the city of Shiraz, southern Iran, according to state-run media and Iranian officials.

Two children were among the victims, according to state-run Press TV.

Iranian security forces have arrested two of the suspected attackers, and a manhunt is underway to capture the third assailant, state news said.

Nour News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s top security body, said the suspects were foreign nationals.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Wednesday evening is one of the busiest times for the shrine, reported the state-run IRNA, and eyewitnesses said an attacker was in a car before targeting worshippers at its entrance.

The governor of Fars province said that “the terrorist first…