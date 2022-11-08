Iranian artist’s surreal work of ladies tackle a brand new sense of urgency

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

For Iranian artist Arghavan Khosravi, depicting hair in her paintings has become charged with emotion. She posted a video on Instagram in early October that showed her sweeping a paintbrush across the canvas to create fine strands. “These days when I’m painting hair, I’m filled with anger and hope. More than ever,” she wrote in the caption.

She added the hashtag #MahsaAmini to the post, the name of the 22-year-old woman who died in Iran’s capital Tehran in September after being arrested by the country’s morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly. Amini’s death has since catalyzed nationwide protests — many of which have seen young women and girls defiantly cutting their hair — and her name has become a rallying cry on social media.

Khosravi grew up in a secular Tehran household in the aftermath of the 1979 Iranian Revolution as a new theocratic regime instated oppressive rules for women, including making the hijab, or headscarf,…