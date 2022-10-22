Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi thanks supporters by way of Instagram, amid fears of home arrest





A female Iranian rock climber, who competed without a hijab at an international competition in South Korea, has taken to social media to thank her supporters – amid conflicting reports over whether she has been put under house arrest.

“I am endlessly grateful for the support of you, all the people of Iran, the most decent people of the planet, athletes and non-athletes, and all your support in [the] international community,” Elnaz Rekabi wrote on Instagram late Friday.

Alongside a photo of herself rock climbing – in which she appears as a silhouette, suspended in the air – she added, “What I have gained till today was regarding the caring of you beautiful souls; and the future would not be a road without obstacles if you are not coming along.”

Videos posted to social media appeared to show Rekabi being greeted by crowds chanting “Elnaz the hero” when…