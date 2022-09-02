Iran’s response to nuclear deal ‘not constructive,’ US State Division says





A US State Department spokesperson said the United States had received Iran’s response to the EU bid to revive the 2015 deal and would formulate its own response.

“We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive,” the State Department spokesperson said.

Iran sent its reply to the EU on Thursday after careful examination, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a statement on Telegram.

“The sent text has a constructive approach with the aim of finalizing the negotiations,” the statement said.

CNN has reached out to the EU for comment. Early in August, EU officials sent the US and Iran what it called the “final text” of a revived deal to limit Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Iran and the US have since exchanged responses on sticking points to fully implement the nuclear pact, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein…