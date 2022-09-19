Iran’s Supreme Chief proven at occasion amid studies of deteriorating well being

Other pictures showed him seated on a chair to the right side of the room, holding prayer beads and looking at the imam delivering the sermon.
In a 12-minute video, the Ayatollah was seen listening and interacting during the event, where Shia worshipers gather to mark the end of a 40-day mourning period that commemorates the seventh-century death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed. A video on state media showed Khamenei addressing the crowd at the event.
The New York Times said on Friday that Khamenei canceled all public appearances last week after falling “gravely ill” and was under observation by a team of doctors.
Citing four anonymous people familiar with his health situation, the Times reported Khamenei is on bed rest after undergoing surgery sometime last week for bowel obstruction.
The pictures…