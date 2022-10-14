Iraq names new president and prime minister, ending a 12 months of political impasse





CNN

—



Iraq’s parliament elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid as the country’s new president on Thursday, ending a yearlong political stalemate that had turned violent over the summer.

Rashid won 162 out of 269 votes, beating out current President Barham Salim, who only obtained 99 votes, according to a statement from the Iraqi parliament.

Rashid named Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as prime minister, who now has one month to form a government.

The vote Thursday marks the end of the longest political deadlock Iraq has seen since 2003, the year former leader Saddam Hussein was overthrown by US forces.

Politicians have struggled to form a government since elections in October 2021. That contest saw Shia Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr’s party come out victorious, winning more than 70 seats and, with them, considerable influence in creating a government….