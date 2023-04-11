Ireland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 50+ KP… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Ireland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments – Q1 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
According to the publisher, Embedded Finance industry in the Ireland is expected to grow by 40.0% on annual basis to reach US$706.2 million in 2023.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.8% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$706.2 million in 2023 to reach US$2,094.1 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Ireland.
Below is a summary of key market segments:
Ireland Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Logistics
- Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Health
- Others
Embedded Finance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Ireland Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
- Embedded Sales
- Bancassurance
-