Ireland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 50+ KP… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 — The "Ireland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments – Q1 2023 Update" report



According to the publisher, Embedded Finance industry in the Ireland is expected to grow by 40.0% on annual basis to reach US$706.2 million in 2023.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.8% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$706.2 million in 2023 to reach US$2,094.1 million by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Ireland.

Below is a summary of key market segments:

Ireland Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Ireland Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel