Ireland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 50+ KP… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Ireland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments – Q1 2023 Update” report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


According to the publisher, Embedded Finance industry in the Ireland is expected to grow by 40.0% on annual basis to reach US$706.2 million in 2023.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.8% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$706.2 million in 2023 to reach US$2,094.1 million by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Ireland.

Below is a summary of key market segments:
Ireland Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

  • Retail
  • Logistics
  • Telecommunications
  • Manufacturing
  • Consumer Health
  • Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

  • Platforms
  • Enabler
  • Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

  • Own Platforms
  • Third Party Platforms

Ireland Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry

  • Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
  • Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
  • Embedded Insurance in Automotive
  • Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
  • Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
  • Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
  • Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

  • Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
  • Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

  • Platforms
  • Enabler
  • Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

  • Own Platforms
  • Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

  • Embedded Sales
  • Bancassurance



