Irish soldier on UN responsibility killed in Lebanon assault

The chief of staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Lt Gen Seán Clancy, said: “Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fellow peacekeepers from the 121st Infantry Battalion.

“Our focus now is to ensure the safety and continued support for all our personnel deployed in Lebanon.”

Former army officer Senator Tom Clonan said Irish soldiers the route between the Irish Army’s camp in southern Lebanon and the capital Beirut was well-known among the Irish who had served there.

He said since 2011 there had been a rise in the “levels of radicalisation”.

“We’ve seen in parts of Lebanon and on the border with Syria, we have seen the rising of groups that are aligned with organisations like Islamic State,” he said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also passed on her sympathies to the families of the soldiers involved.

“There is a deep pride in the role that our forces have played in peacekeeping missions for decades, often in very dangerous circumstances and they are in our…