IRNT INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that IronNet, In… – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of IronNet, Inc. IRNT securities between September 15, 2021 and December 15, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until June 21, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Grad v. IronNet, Inc., No. 22-cv-00449 (E.D. Va.). The IronNet class action lawsuit charges IronNet and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered significant losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the IronNet class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the IronNet class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than June 21, 2022.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: IronNet designs and develops solutions for cyberattacks. On August 27, 2021, IronNet became a publicly traded company via a merger with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., a blank check company otherwise known as a special purpose acquisition vehicle (“SPAC”). On August 10, 2021, in anticipation of the merger vote, IronNet updated its financial forecasts “[d]ue to shifts in the anticipated closing of several new customer contracts.” It forecasted fiscal year 2022 (“FY 2022”) (ended January 31, 2022) revenues of $43 million to $45 million and annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $75 million, among other things.

The IronNet class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) IronNet had materially overstated its business and financial prospects; (ii) IronNet was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly issued FY 2022 financial guidance; (iii) IronNet had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably…