Iron Steel Market to Expand at a Rate of 4.20% from 2023 to 2032 and Touch USD 2… – Press Release

New York (US), Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iron Steel Market Overview

The study papers by MRFR imply that in the “ Iron Steel Market Research Report Information by End-use Industry, Region, Production Technology, and Type – Forecast Till 2032″, the Iron Steel market is forecast to cultivate considerably over the valuation period from 2022 to 2032 at a substantial CAGR of nearly 4.20%. The study papers even offer predictions related to the global market’s expanding revenue numbers, which will likely attain a market of USD 2234.3 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the reports, the market was valued at nearly USD 1542.9 Billion in 2022.

Market Scope

The global Iron Steel industry has progressed extremely recently. The primary parameters causing a surge in market performance are industrialization & infrastructure development, industrialization, rising population, and urbanization.



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent participants across the global Market for Iron Steel incorporates players such as:

ArcelorMittal

JFE Steel Corporation

China BaoWu Steel Group Corporation Limited

Shougang Group

Nippon Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

HBIS Group

JSW

Jiangsu Shagang Group

SAIL

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

NLMK

Tata Steel

Techint Group

S. Steel Corporation

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 2234.3 Billion CAGR 4.20% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Production Technology, End user industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Globalization and International Trade

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Iron Steel: