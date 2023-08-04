Iron Steel Market to Expand at a Rate of 4.20% from 2023 to 2032 and Touch USD 2… – Press Release

New York (US), Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iron Steel Market Overview
The study papers by MRFR imply that in the “Iron Steel Market Research Report Information by End-use Industry, Region, Production Technology, and Type – Forecast Till 2032″, the Iron Steel market is forecast to cultivate considerably over the valuation period from 2022 to 2032 at a substantial CAGR of nearly 4.20%. The study papers even offer predictions related to the global market’s expanding revenue numbers, which will likely attain a market of USD 2234.3 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the reports, the market was valued at nearly USD 1542.9 Billion in 2022.
Market Scope
The global Iron Steel industry has progressed extremely recently. The primary parameters causing a surge in market performance are industrialization & infrastructure development, industrialization, rising population, and urbanization.
Competitive Analysis
The listing of the prominent participants across the global Market for Iron Steel incorporates players such as:
- ArcelorMittal
- JFE Steel Corporation
- China BaoWu Steel Group Corporation Limited
- Shougang Group
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- Nucor Corporation
- HBIS Group
- JSW
- Jiangsu Shagang Group
- SAIL
- POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
- NLMK
- Tata Steel
- Techint Group
- S. Steel Corporation
- Among others.
Report Scope:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2032
|USD 2234.3 Billion
|CAGR
|4.20% (2023-2032)
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2032
|Historical Data
|2018- 2022
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Type, Production Technology, End user industry, and Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World
|Key Market Drivers
|Globalization and International Trade
Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Iron Steel: