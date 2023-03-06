IronNet Publishes Annual Cyber Threat Intel Report – IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) – Press Release

Threat Detections, Analysis, and Insights Highlight Emerging Cyber Trends and Threat Actor Evasion Techniques

IronNet, Inc. IRNT (“IronNet”), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, today released its 2022 Cyber Threat Intel Report, an annual report that provides an overview of events and trends impacting the cybersecurity landscape in the past year as seen and analyzed by IronNet analysts and threat hunters. The report includes an overview of significant cyber attacks and the real-world results of those attacks, cybercrime trends, the tactics and techniques threat actors have used, and 2023 predictions.

“IronNet’s Annual Cyber Threat Report informs and educates our customers and the broader community about how cyber threat actors are constantly evolving their tactics to evade detection. This report complements IronNet’s capabilities for enabling security teams to be more proactive in their defenses while we continue to move the community to defend against cyber threats collectively,” commented Anthony Grenga, IronNet Vice President of Cyber Operations.

“We highlight several of IronNet’s detections of malicious command and control (C2) infrastructure. These enhanced detections are the result of IronNet’s recent launch of IronRadar, our purpose-built threat feed that uniquely identifies and tracks attacker infrastructure as it is being stood up, allowing us to block campaigns before they progress to the attack itself,” noted Grenga. “Additionally, we released new features to the IronNet Collective Defense platform, adding capabilities that enable continuous automated threat hunting and detection engineering, drawing from the vast telemetry of the IronNet ecosystem and the services we offer.”

Key Trends