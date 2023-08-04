Irving Investors Announces Launch Of Its First Venture Focused Secondaries Fund – Press Release

Investing In Top Tier Late Stage Tech Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Irving Investors, a leading investment firm founded by Jeremy Abelson, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest advised fund, the Irving Investors OSC Secondaries Fund I. This marks Irving’s foray into secondaries, with the intent of capitalizing on the uniquely opportunistic market correction in high growth tech. The fund is a partnership between Irving Investors and Oak Street Capital.

“We are excited to be bringing this new fund vehicle to market,” said Jeremy Abelson, the founder of Irving Investors. “This fund is in essence the ‘anti-venture’ venture fund. We are IRR obsessed and maniacally focused on underwriting for outcome.”

In seeking to generate its best in class returns, Abelson says “the fund will target only what are believed to be the absolute highest quality late stage companies and we will acquire positions by offering motivated individual shareholders an opportunity for liquidity.” The fund plans to accumulate positions in its target companies over the next 1-3 years. “This strategy should produce a highly concentrated portfolio as the fund has met 600+ public market hopeful companies over the last 18 months and we have narrowed down our target list to a group of less than 20 high conviction companies” said Abelson.

Irving’s head of tech and consumer, Jacob Sonnenberg, in tandem with Oak Street Capital, will implement an excessively rigid underwriting process to ensure that the fund only invests in companies with the characteristics to become great public market assets in the long term. The fund will also incorporate a public equities portfolio which, in addition to investing in existing public companies, allows the fund to remain shareholders of its private portfolio companies once they become public companies.

“The fund’s strategy is to take advantage of the current market setup, with a significant correction in high growth tech valuations and a…