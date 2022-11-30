Iryo: Spain’s new high-speed trains make it Europe’s rail capital

Editor’s Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

(CNN) — What could be better than one wide-ranging high-speed rail network? Three or four competing ones, which look set to not only improve travelers’ options but also (hopefully) drive prices down.

Friday saw the launch of iryo — the latest company to enter Spain’s fast train market, which is already pretty crowded. State carrier Renfe was joined by French-owned upstart Ouigo in 2021, and promptly launched its own low-cost arm, Avlo, in response.

With iryo’s arrival, that makes three official competitors, but four competing brands — making Spain the first country in Europe to have so many high-speed options.

Iryo is owned by some major players: Italian state railway operator Trenitalia, Spanish infrastructure company Globalvia and Air…