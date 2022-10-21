Is Barilla actually ‘Italy’s No. 1 model of pasta?’ A lawsuit says no



New York

CNN Business

—



Barilla can’t avoid a class-action lawsuit over allegedly deceptive advertising about the pasta’s origins, a federal judge ruled this week.

At issue is the brand’s slogan “Italy’s No. 1 brand of pasta,” which the lawsuit says can lead customers to believe it’s actually made in Italy. The customers that filed the lawsuit last year, Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost, said they bought multiple boxes of Barilla pasta thinking they were made in Italy.

They also said that Barilla misrepresents its Italian origin because its uses the colors of Italy’s flag, “further perpetuating the notion that the products are authentic pastas from Italy.” They also say that with Barilla’s ad campaign because it positions it “as authentic, genuine Italian pastas—made from ingredients sources in Italy (like durum wheat), and manufactured in Italy,” when…