Is belief in bad luck a harmless superstition, or can it cause significant psych… – Press Release

According to research conducted by the researchers at Psychtests.com, people who believe that bad luck is a real and powerful force are more likely to struggle with stress, mental health issues, and major insecurity.

MONTREAL, Feb.18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Three ships that flight attendant Violet Jessop worked on – the RMS Olympic, HMHS Britannic, and the famous RMS Titanic – suffered disasters at sea. Engineer Tsutomu Yamaguchi had just arrived in Hiroshima when the first atomic bomb was dropped. He suffered burns and hearing loss. Three days later the second bomb hit just as he was leaving Hiroshima. Both Jessop and Yamaguchi survived their ordeals, so maybe good fortune was on their side – and then again maybe not. Regardless as to whether luck is a real phenomenon, a recent study indicates that people who believe in bad luck are more likely to be unhappy, pessimistic, and less resistant to stress.

Analyzing data collected from 1,456 people who took the Hardiness Test, PsychTests’ researchers examined two unique segments of the population: people who believe in bad luck (the “Luckless” group) and those who don’t (the “Pragmatists” group). Here’s what the data revealed:

PEOPLE WHO ARE FEARFUL OF BAD LUCK TEND TO HAVE A VICTIM MENTALITY.

> 50% of the Luckless group said that they feel helpless when it comes to changing or improving their lives (vs. 9% of Pragmatists).

> 47% believe that they are at the mercy of fate, the universe, or even other people (vs. 6% of Pragmatists).

> 49% think that achieving success is dependent on factors they have no control over (vs. 14% of Pragmatists).

PEOPLE WHO ARE FEARFUL OF BAD LUCK TEND TO BE PLAGUED BY NEGATIVITY AND INSECURITY.

> 42% allow fear to affect their decisions (vs. 17% of Pragmatists).

> 62% assume the worst of people and/or expect most situations to turn out badly (vs. 18% of Pragmatists).

> 57% are chronic complainers (vs. 13% of Pragmatists).

> 50% carry around good luck charms, cast protective spells, or…