Is it secure to journey to Turkey?

(CNN) — The devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday has claimed the lives of more than 11,000 people, with tens of thousand injured.

The 7.8-magnitude quake, which hit close to the town of Gaziantep in southeast Turkey, close to the Syrian border, at around 4.17 a.m. local time, was followed by a number of aftershocks.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastating humanitarian toll caused by the earthquakes impacting Türkiye and Syria,” US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“As humanitarian agencies work to respond, the United States stands ready to provide assistance to those affected by the disaster.”

US travelers have been advised to “avoid travel to areas affected by the earthquake,” while the UK Foreign Office (FCDO) is instructing citizens to “avoid the immediate vicinity” of the incident.

However, many of those due to visit Turkey imminently have been left wondering whether it’s still…