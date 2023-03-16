Is LiDAR On Its Way Out, Camera’s Market Size From 76% to 79% Within 10 Years, S… – Press Release

BOSTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Autonomous mobility is the key value proposition for many robots. Thanks to the successes of self-driving systems in commercial vehicles from companies like Tesla and John Deere. Autonomous driving has gained significant momentum across the robotics industry. Autonomous driving for robots is nothing new, and autonomous mobility has traditionally heavily relied on LiDAR, thanks to their simplicity and ease of use. However, LiDAR presents a number of limitations, such as high upfront costs, low resolution, and lack of object recognition ability. With the recent successes of Tesla and John Deere’s autonomous vehicles using cameras only, the tide is shifting, and cameras are poised to take over. IDTechEx’s recent research, “Sensors for Robotics 2023-2043: Technologies, Markets, and Forecasts”, shows that the market share of LiDAR in the robotics industry will decrease from 24% to 21%, whereas the market share of cameras is expected to increase by 3% over the next decade.

In this article, IDTechEx Technology Analyst Yulin Wang will explore why cameras are becoming a more popular choice for mobile robots, what advantages they offer over LiDAR, as well as what limitations are holding them back from being adopted.