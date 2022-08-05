Is new South African T20 league set for fulfillment after Indian funding?

West Indies great Chris Gayle played in South Africa’s Mzansi Super League Twenty20 competition in 2018

After three unsuccessful attempts at staging a world-class Twenty20 competition, Cricket South Africa (CSA) is confident its new event will grow to become second in stature only to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The organisation’s hopes have been boosted by the fact that the six new teams that will play in the league were all bought by groups that own IPL franchises.

That should open up an avenue into India’s economically-lucrative market – although the fortunes of South Africa’s international side may be affected by the new tournament, which is scheduled to begin in January next year.

Competing against the IPL and Australia’s Big Bash League, CSA chairman Lawson Naidoo believes the mix of experience and clout provided by their new partners has the potential to take South African cricket to new levels.

“We see this as a huge vote of confidence in the league by the quality of the…