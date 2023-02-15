Is the Federal Home Loan Bank System becoming a Piggy Bank for Private Equity, a… – Press Release

UFCW International Union presents case of Apollo-owned Athene Annuity & Life in “FHLBank System at 100” Mission Review

United Food and Commercial Workers International Union submitted public comments to the Federal Home Loan Bank System (“FHLB System”), which is conducting a 100-year mission review and holding a regional roundtable today in Los Angeles, California.

UFCW’s comment letter explores this primary issue: “As private equity companies step up their acquisition of life insurers who are members of Federal Home Loan Banks, the FHLB System is becoming a government-sponsored1 piggy bank for a financial industry which has pioneered financial engineering and risk taking in many areas of the economy and which is underregulated at the firm level.”

The comment letter details an example of one private equity-owned life insurance company, Athene Annuity & Life Insurance, which is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines and owned by Apollo Global Management APO.2

According to UFCW’s submission, “We believe the Athene example can inform the policy review, ‘FHLBank System at 100: Focusing on the Future’, as a case study in how private equity ownership of life insurance companies can change the nature of FHLB System membership and potential risk.

“We make the following recommendations: