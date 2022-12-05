Is the worst over for bitcoin and the remainder of crypto?

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here.



The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year…and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets.

Shares of Coinbase, Square-owner Block

(SQ), top bitcoin miners Hive

(HVBTF) and Riot

(RIOT), crypto bank Silvergate

(SI) and software firm MicroStrategy

(MSTR), led by crypto evangelist Michael Saylor, have all plummeted in the past month.

But is the worst almost over? After all, volatility has been a constant in this still nascent industry. Crypto is notorious for big plunges and…