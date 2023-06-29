ISG Partners with NovoEd to Support Operational Excellence and Faster Growth Thr… – Press Release

Collaboration Between Learning Platform and Advisory Firm Fuels Transformative Change Management Initiatives on Global Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NovoEd , the leading cohort-based learning platform for deep capability building, today announces its partnership with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm and trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises.

ISG partners with clients to determine a future vision, lead rapid change, and realize the value of their digital investments at scale through operational excellence and faster growth. The firm’s partnership with NovoEd will serve to bolster the ISG Training-as-a-Service (TaaS) program by integrating the industry-leading social and collaborative, cohort-based learning technology from NovoEd into its portfolio of enterprise change practice offerings. This collaboration will scale ISG’s clients’ capacity to meet training demands, enable business strategies and drive measurable savings across their organizations.

“Business leaders are constantly seeking new and efficient ways to align remote workforces around their strategic business priorities,” said Todd Moran, Chief Strategy Officer for NovoEd. “High impact learning and organizational change management are two sides of the same coin. This partnership will deepen both our companies’ ability to deliver measurable change and impact to global enterprises.”