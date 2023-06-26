Ish Sodhi: Somerset usher in New Zealand bowler on short-term deal

Ish Sodhi has played 19 Tests, 46 one-day internationals and 98 T20 games for New Zealand since his debut in 2013

Somerset have signed New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi on a short-term contract.

The 30-year-old will be available for the remainder of Somerset’s T20 Blast matches and could also feature in the County Championship game with Hampshire beginning on 10 July.

He has played more than 160 times for New Zealand across all three formats.

Sodhi has previously had spells at Nottinghamshire, Worcestershire and with the Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

He has been brought in because Peter Siddle, Roelof van der Merwe and Lewis Gregory are all unavailable because of injury.

“It was imperative at such a key stage of the Vitality Blast campaign that we acted quickly and identified a player who could add real value to our squad,” Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry told the club website.

“Ish provides us with both international qualities and a vast amount of domestic T20 experience, which…