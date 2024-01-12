Ishaan Kaushal: Middlesex seamer indicators deal till finish of 2026

Ishaan Kaushal (second from left) has been with Middlesex since the age of 12

Middlesex have extended the contract of right-arm seamer Ishaan Kaushal.

The 21-year-old has one year remaining on his rookie contract and will then be promoted to a professional deal until the end of the 2026 season.

Kaushal made his debut last season, making five appearances in the One-Day Cup and claiming three wickets.

“He is fast becoming a player that will challenge for a regular place,” Middlesex director of cricket Alan Coleman told the club website. external-link

“We are thrilled with the progress that Ishaan continues to make. It’s always hugely satisfying when you see a product of your own academy developing into a fine young cricketer, and Ishaan has all the attributes needed to become a fine pace bowler in years to come.

“He works hard at his game and is keen to learn from the more senior players within the group, which will stand him in terrific stead moving forward.

“He made an encouraging start to…