Ishan Kishan: India batter hits quickest ODI double century towards Bangladesh

Ishan Kishan’s stunning innings was also his maiden ODI century

India 408-9 (50 overs): Kishan 210 (131), Kohli 113 (91) Bangladesh: Yet to bat Scorecard

India batter Ishan Kishan hit the fastest double century in one-day international history by smashing a sublime 210 against Bangladesh.

Kishan took just 126 balls to reach 200, breaking the previous record for men’s and women’s cricket held by New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr.

Kerr reached the mark off 134 balls against Ireland in 2018.

West Indies opener Chris Gayle held the previous men’s record, taking 138 deliveries against Zimbabwe in 2015.

It is only the ninth time a batter has hit a double ton in men’s ODIs, with Kishan’s the joint-fifth highest score, while the 24-year-old is also the youngest man to achieve the feat.

He struck 24 fours and 10 sixes in his stunning 131-ball knock, sharing a second-wicket partnership of 290 with Virat Kohli – the seventh-highest in men’s ODI history.

Kohli hit a fine century of his own, making 113 off 91…