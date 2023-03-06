IsoTruss® Carbon Fiber Tower Named Winner of Global Innovation Award by JEC Comp… – Press Release

Lightweight and Durable IsoTruss® Tower Tops Equipment, Machinery & Heavy Industries Category

IsoTruss, Inc., an engineering, design, and manufacturing services provider, today announced its IsoTruss® Carbon Fiber Tower has been named winner of the 2023 Global Innovation Award by JEC Composites in the Equipment, Machinery & Heavy Industries category.

IsoTruss® Carbon Fiber Tower, winner of the 2023 JEC Composites Global Innovation Award in the Equipment, Machinery & Heavy Industries category. Photo (L-R): Eric Pierrejean, CEO, JEC Group; Nathan D. Rich, Founder and CEO, IsoTruss, Inc. Photo: Courtesy JEC Composites

Nathan D. Rich, Founder and CEO, IsoTruss, Inc., said, “We are honored to receive the 2023 Innovation Award from JEC Composites for our IsoTruss® carbon fiber tower. I’m grateful to our entire team for its hard work and dedication as we pioneer a new chapter in sustainability. We value and appreciate the validation IsoTruss has received not only from JEC, but from our customers, clients, partners, and investors around the world as we implement our mission to build for tomorrow with sustainable, durable solutions in infrastructure and construction.”

IsoTruss® carbon fiber towers reduce material usage by twelve times on a weight basis, resulting in 70% reduction in carbon emissions over the life of the tower. IsoTruss® tower solutions are well-suited to high wind, snow and ice environments in mountain settings and hurricane/typhoon-prone regions. This is mostly due to the corrosion-resistance of the composite material and the superior wind resistance of the IsoTruss® lattice geometry, which extends product lifetimes by five times over steel solutions.

