Israel and Sudan finalize textual content of peace settlement, says Israeli international minister

Israel and Sudan have finalized the text of a peace agreement to be signed “later this year,” Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced on Thursday.

Speaking upon returning to Tel Aviv from a visit to Sudan’s capital Khartoum, Cohen said the trip was made with the consent of the United States, and that a signing ceremony is expected to take place in Washington “after the transfer of power in Sudan to a civilian government that will be established as part of the ongoing transition process in the country.”

Cohen emphasized the symbolism of a peace deal between Israel and Khartoum as he announced the breakthrough.

“Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, is remembered in Israel as the city where the Arab countries decided on the historic ‘Three Nos’: no peace with Israel, no negotiations with Israel, and no recognition of Israel. We are building a new reality…