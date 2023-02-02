Israel targets Gaza with airstrikes after intercepting rocket assault





CNN

Israel carried out airstrikes in Gaza early on Thursday after intercepting a rocket attack from the coastal enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

In a Twitter post, the IDF said Israeli fighter jets targeted a chemical production site and a weapons manufacturing facility owned by Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that runs Gaza.

“The IDF holds Hamas responsible for all terrorism activity emanating from Gaza and it will face the consequences of the security violations against Israel,” the IDF wrote.

On Wednesday, the IDF reported that one rocket fired from Gaza had been intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.

On Thursday, it released two videos of the airstrikes, filmed in black and white, that showed huge plumes of dark smoke in the air and pieces of debris falling to the ground.

It’s not clear whether there were any…