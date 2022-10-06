Israeli army raid in West Financial institution: One man killed, two journalists injured throughout





A Palestinian man was killed and two journalists shot and injured by Israeli forces during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said Wednesday.

The man who was killed was 21, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Israeli military alleged that he was shooting at soldiers during the raid, which took place in the village of Deir al-Hatab near Nablus.

The two journalists injured were identified as photojournalists Mahmoud Fawzy and Louay Samhan who work for the Palestinian Authority television network Palestine TV, Palestinian authorities said.

The Israel Defense Forces said that the cause of their injuries is “unknown.”

Video from the scene where the two journalists were shot show the two men and their colleagues in a building wearing protective helmets and vests with PRESS labels.

One…