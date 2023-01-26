Israeli forces kill 9 in Jenin conflict with Palestinian gunmen, marking West Financial institution’s deadliest day in over a 12 months





Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, and wounded several others during a raid in the restive West Bank city and refugee camp of Jenin on Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

The death toll makes Thursday the deadliest day for Palestinians in the West Bank in over a year, according to CNN records. It brings the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces this year to 29, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. That toll includes militants being targeted in Israeli raids, individuals who attacked Israelis, and bystanders, CNN reporting shows.

Israeli security forces said they were operating in Jenin Thursday to apprehend a “terror squad belonging to the Islamic Jihad terror organization,” saying in a statement that it killed three “terrorists.”

