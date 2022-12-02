Israeli journalists expertise chilly reception at Qatar World Cup

Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in CNN’s Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region’s biggest stories. Sign up here.



Jerusalem and Doha

—



When special direct flights were announced from Tel Aviv to Doha for the FIFA World Cup, the scene at Ben Gurion airport was festive – the company chartering the flight brought out a cake festooned with Qatari and Israeli flags.

But Israeli reporters sent to cover the tournament say they’re experiencing a less than welcoming atmosphere.

Moav Vardi, chief international correspondent for the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation “KAN,” told CNN he was expecting some hostility from Palestinian and Arab fans – but not the level he has experienced in Qatar.

Most Arab fans he tries to interview, Vardi says, will just turn away when…