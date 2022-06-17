Israeli police conclude probe into conduct at Shireen Abu Akleh funeral, amid experiences no officers will probably be punished



Jerusalem

CNN

—



Israeli police say they have concluded the investigation into police actions during the funeral procession of slain Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh in Jerusalem last month.

Police forces came under widespread criticism following the procession, in which television footage showed officers striking mourners with batons, nearly causing the pallbearers to drop the coffin, as well as forcibly taking down Palestinian flags including from the hearse, and arresting individuals carrying the flag.

At the time Israeli police said they were responding to objects and rocks being thrown at police, as mourners sought to carry Abu Akleh’s coffin by foot from a Jerusalem hospital to a church in the Old City. Police said they had secured prior agreement from the Abu Akleh family to transport the coffin by car – which is eventually what happened, though only…