Israeli President says he’s ‘extraordinarily happy’ with Kanye West fallout after antisemitic remarks

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday said he is “extremely pleased” with the “overwhelming reaction” to recent antisemitic comments from rapper and fashion designer Ye, also known as Kanye West.

“We’re all concerned by antisemitism all over the world. It’s antisemitism, it’s racist, it’s racism, xenophobia – these are the challenges of the era, but history teaches us, usually it starts with hating Jews, with blaming Jews, with terrible rhetoric that people say,” Herzog told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room” when asked about antisemitism in the United States and the situation surrounding West.

“And that’s why I’m extremely pleased, objectively, as an Israeli, and Jew, and human being – I’m extremely pleased to see this overwhelming reaction against the comments by Kanye West,” he continued.

Herzog’s response…