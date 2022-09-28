Israeli West Financial institution raid: Not less than 4 Palestinians killed, dozens wounded



Jerusalem

At least four Palestinian men were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid and heavy clashes in Jenin Wednesday morning, Palestinian officials said, making it one of the deadliest days in the West Bank this year, which has already seen over 100 Palestinians killed.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the raid was related to an attack in Tel Aviv in April which left three people dead, and that the suspects Wednesday fought back with explosives and gunfire.

IDF troops entered Jenin Refugee Camp to “apprehend two suspects involved in a number of recent shooting attacks,” the IDF said in a statement.

“While surrounding the residence in which both suspects were located, an explosive device detonated and the suspects opened fire toward the security forces. The security forces fired back according to standard operating procedures and the two…