ISS Adds Second K12 Educator Virtual Session on ChatGPT Due to Demand – Press Release

Educators are clamoring to understand implications for the classroom

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After its first session nearly sold out, International Schools Services (ISS) announced it will host an additional 90-minute virtual workshop for K12 educators worldwide on ChatGPT, the new generative artificial intelligence tool sparking debate in academic circles.

Liz Duffy, ISS President stated, “The response to our events has been overwhelming. ISS is committed to helping K12 educators worldwide deliver the best education possible, especially when circumstances shift. ChatGPT and other AI tools aren’t a fad. They have the potential to dramatically change what happens in the classroom—and that change is already beginning. Our session will help educators identify, use, and prepare for this disruption.”

ChatGPT has direct implications for instruction, assignments, and assessment since it has capabilities to produce content that typically cannot be distinguished from a human author’s creation. Educators are encouraged to understand how this technology can revolutionize personalized learning experiences for students, while also exploring the ethical and responsible use of Generative AI in education.

“With Microsoft, Baidu, and Google now entering the Generative AI race, we’re about to witness the rapid evolution of these technologies in real-time,” said John Burns, ISS Chief Innovation Officer. “We need to remain on the cutting edge of these innovative learning tools and their myriad of applications in education.”

ISS has been delivering cutting-edge, affordable professional development virtually since the beginning of the pandemic when most classroom educators had to abruptly shift to online learning. Educators, school leaders, and professional staff…